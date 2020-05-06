Watch James Corden's Extra Special Surprise for Show Staffer Whose Wedding Was Postponed

While their wedding was unfortunately postponed, this future husband and wife got some unforgettable surprises to tide them over until their special day.

On The Late Late Show Tuesday night, host James Corden had something special up his sleeve—for one of his own colleagues. As he explained, the show's script coordinator, Joe, was supposed to have gotten married this past weekend. However, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, the event was postponed. However, unbeknownst to Joe, he and his fiancée were about to become the focus of the show's next segment.

After Corden asked Joe if he could get his future wife, Isabelle, to join him on camera while they were both in their California apartment, the two listened as the surprises unfolded. Considering they're baseball fans, with Joe rooting for the New York Yankees and Isabelle on the side of their rival team, the Boston Red Sox, it was quite fitting when players J.D. Martinez and Giancarlo Stanton appeared with their own video messages for the couple.