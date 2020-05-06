Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie a Happy Birthday

In addition, Clarence House's Twitter account—the official account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—shared a photo of the Prince of Wales smiling at Harry and Archie at the christening.

"A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today," part of the post read.

As royal admirers will recall, Meghan gave birth to Archie at Portland Hospital in Westminster on May 6, 2019. While Harry and Meghan have mostly shielded their firstborn from the limelight, they have shared a few family moments with the public. For instance, the two shared a photo of their baby boy in their last Christmas card and brought him along for their first royal tour as a family of three.

At the end of March, Harry and Meghan officially stepped back as "senior" members of the royal family. However, The Queen made it clear that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members" of her family.

Before Harry and Meghan's royal exit, there had been rumors of a rift between Harry and William. Harry addressed the speculation in ITV's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"Inevitably stuff happens," he said. "But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."

He also said that "the majority of stuff is created out of nothing" and that "as brothers" they had their "good days" and "bad days."