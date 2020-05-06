Adele Unveils New Look After Celebrating Her 32nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Adele!

The singer turned 32 years old on Tuesday and took to social media to thank her fans for their well-wishes.

"Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote via Instagram. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

Adele also expressed her gratitude for the "first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives" amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"You are truly our angels," the "Someone Like You" star continued. "2020 okay bye thanks."

In addition, Adele posted a photo of herself standing behind a giant floral wreath. Her laptop was also opened and placed on a nearby pedestal.

The "Hello" artist wore a little black dress and matching heels for the occasion. She also wore her locks down and accessorized with several rings.

After seeing the post, several celebrities showered her with compliments.

"YOU LOOK AMAZING," James Charles wrote in the comments section.

"I mean, are you kidding me?" Chrissy Teigen added.

"Happy birthday, Adele! Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!" Rita Wilson posted.