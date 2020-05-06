Lululemon Has Just Made Your New Favorite T-Shirt

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 6, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Lululemon Has Just Made Your New Favorite T-Shirt

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Finding the perfect T-shirt to work out in involves some trial and error, but we've found your perfect fit in Lululemon's Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0. This special T has engineered mesh in high-sweat areas for breathability and many more features you'll no longer be able to live without.

Find out just why reviewers love this T so much, plus shop it below.

Read

5 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0

Available in six different colors, the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 is meant for running and training. It has a seamless and anti-stink construction. That's because it's made with a technology that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

E-Comm: Lululemon Has Just Made Your New Favorite T-Shirt
$68 Lululemon

What's got reviewers raving? Find out: 

"I pretty much live in swiftlys and I can attest that the new fabric is softer and the sleeves wider which makes it all the more comfortable!"

"This shirt is so breathable and fitting without that overly tight feel! I ride horses and this shirt has held up great so far, even with heavy lifting, debris, sweaty rides and etc.! It fits just as size chart says and I definitely plan to add more of these shirts to my athletic wear collection!"

"Great as a base layer for hiking, but also great for a running, gym shirt or everyday errands. True to size and allow you to have the freedom to move around while training but also keeps you in place. Sweat-wicking is great as it allows you to get multiple wears before needing to wash it."

Workin' on your fitness? Hear all about Kelly Ripa's super clean diet and the $22 leggings with pockets that have 11,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-comm: 13 Hilarious Books to Read If You Need a Good Laugh

13 Hilarious Books to Read If You Need a Good Laugh

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

E-Comm: 5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

E-Comm: Skims

Giving Tuesday: Nordstrom, Crocs, SKIMS & 83 More Brands Giving Back During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Keds, Nordstrom Rack, Vitamin A & More

Katy Perry Shares Madonna-Inspired Met Gala Look

Madonna, Katy Perry

Katy Perry Shares a Photo of the Madonna-Inspired Look She Would Have Worn to the Met Gala

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.