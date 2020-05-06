Lululemon Has Just Made Your New Favorite T-Shirt

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 6, 2020
Finding the perfect T-shirt to work out in involves some trial and error, but we've found your perfect fit in Lululemon's Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0. This special T has engineered mesh in high-sweat areas for breathability and many more features you'll no longer be able to live without.
Available in six different colors, the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 is meant for running and training. It has a seamless and anti-stink construction. That's because it's made with a technology that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
"I pretty much live in swiftlys and I can attest that the new fabric is softer and the sleeves wider which makes it all the more comfortable!"
"This shirt is so breathable and fitting without that overly tight feel! I ride horses and this shirt has held up great so far, even with heavy lifting, debris, sweaty rides and etc.! It fits just as size chart says and I definitely plan to add more of these shirts to my athletic wear collection!"
"Great as a base layer for hiking, but also great for a running, gym shirt or everyday errands. True to size and allow you to have the freedom to move around while training but also keeps you in place. Sweat-wicking is great as it allows you to get multiple wears before needing to wash it."
