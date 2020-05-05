From Oprah Winfrey to Tom Hanks: All the Celebrities Stepping Up for the Class of 2020

It's not business as normal for the Class of 2020.

As we head deeper into May, a time when graduating seniors in both high school and college should be looking forward to, in the case of the former, attending prom and, for all, receiving those long-awaited diplomas, students across the globe are being forced to reckon with the sad reality that such milestone events just aren't a possibility amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

With social distancing measures making such events a public health risk, what should be a momentous rite of passage stands the risk of, sadly, just becoming another day. 

Luckily, celebrities everywhere are rising to the occasion and being of service, hoping to help the Class of 2020 make good memories of their own. Different memories, sure, but good ones, just the same. Over the last few weeks, stars like John Krasinski, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, LeBron James, Dua Lipa and so many more have joined together to throw virtual proms and plan virtual graduation ceremonies with commencement speeches from some of Hollywood's elite.

To see who all has rallied to make this a time the Class of 2020 will never forget, be sure to read on!

Michelle Obama Barack Obama - Celebs and Class of 2020

Leigh Vogel/WireImage

Barack and Michelle Obama

The former President and First Lady will each deliver commencement speeches, as well as provide a heartfelt joint message, as a part of YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual commencement celebration premiering Saturday, June 6. Additionally, the former POTUS will also deliver a commencement speech during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a one-hour televised special airing across all major networks on Saturday, May 16.

BTS - Celebs and Class of 2020

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

BTS

Not only will the K-pop kings deliver a commencement address during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" celebration, but they're also headlining a special Grad Night party on the website.

Lady Gaga - Celebs and Class of 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga

The pop diva will also provide a special commencement speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020."

Malala Yousafzai, Celebs and Class of 2020

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

The youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate will also deliver a speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.

Condoleezza Rice, Celebs and Class of 2020

Shutterstock

Condolezza Rice

The former Secretary of State will also deliver a speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.

Zendaya, Celebs and Class of 2020

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Zendaya

The Euphoria star is scheduled to make an appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.

Chloe X Halle, Celebs and Class of 2020

Francis Specker/CBS

Chloe X Halle

The musical wunderkinds and Grown-ish stars are scheduled to make an appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.

Kerry Washington, Celebs and Class of 2020

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star is scheduled to make an appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.

Alicia Keys, Celebs and Class of 2020

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys

The "Underdog" singer is scheduled to make a special appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.

Kelly Rowland, Celebs and Class of 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child member will make a special appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.

John Krasinski - Celebs and Class of 2020

Vera Anderson/WireImage

John Krasinski

Via his new YouTube series Some Good News, the Jack Ryan star has hosted both a virtual prom and virtual graduation ceremony for outgoing seniors who've lost out on the seminal moments due to COVID-19. While Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers surprised during the prom, his graduation ceremony saw appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart and Malala Yousafzai.

LeBron James - Celebs and Class of 2020

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

LeBron James

The NBA superstar has partnered with Laurene Powell Jobs' XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation for the one-hour special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. Airing commercial-free on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, as well entertainment and social media streaming platforms, on Saturday, May 16, the special will feature a commencement address from former President Barack Obama, as well as appearances from Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt and others.

The Jonas Brothers, Celebs and Class of 2020

Phil McCarten/CBS

The Jonas Brothers

Not only did Nick, Joe and Kevin join John Krasinski for his virtual prom in early April, but they'll also be taking part in the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special on Saturday, May 16.

Billie Eilish, Celebs and Class of 2020

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

The "Bad Guy" superstar joined John Krasinski in early April for a virtual prom for high schoolers.

Eva Longoria, Celebs and Class of 2020

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives star is teaming up with Her Campus for an event dubbed "#ImStillGraduating that will be held on Friday, May 15. Liam Payne, Tamron Hall, Andrew Yang, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Minkoff and more stars will be participating as well.

Oprah Winfrey - Celebs and Class of 2020

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

Not only did the media mogul surprise a college graduate during John Krasinski's recent episode of his YouTube series Some Good News, but she's set to deliver a commencement address during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which will be broadcast live on Friday, May 15 on Facebook Watch.

Miley Cyrus, Celebs and Class of 2020

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

The pop star is scheduled to perform her hit "The Climb" during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.

Simone Biles, Celebs and Class of 2020

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Simone Biles

The Olympic gymnast will make an appearance during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.

Lil Nas X - Celebs and Class of 2020

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

The "Old Town Road" artist is scheduled to make an appearance during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.

Jennifer Garner - Celebs and Class of 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

The beloved star will make an appearance during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.

Awkwafina - Celebs and Class of 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Awkwafina

The Crazy Rich Asians star will also be on hand to offer some words of wisdom during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.

John Cena - Celebs and Class of 2020

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

John Cena

The WWE legend teamed with Random House Children's Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises for a virtual grad celebration that involved him reading the beloved book Oh, the Places You'll Go!, a traditional graduation gift over the years, on May 1.

Ryan Reynolds - Celebs and Class of 2020

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool superstar delivered a virtual commencement address for the graduating class of his high school, Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver, and gifted every outgoing senior one large pizza at local pie shop Nat's Pizzeria.

Ryan Seacrest - Celebs and Class of 2020

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest

On May 1, the American Idol host served as emcee for the L.A.-based KIIS FM's Virtual Prom, with appearances from Joe Jonas, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Megan Thee Stalliion and Dua Lipa.

Ellen DeGeneres - Celebs and Class of 2020

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres

The hilarious talk show host honored the Class of 2020 with a commencement speech of her own, delivered during the May 4 episode of her eponymous talk show.

Dua Lipa - Celebs and Class of 2020

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

The "Physical" singer will co-host the first ever iHeartRadio Prom on May 8 alongside KIIS FM's JoJo Wright. The four-hour event will feature DJ sets from Marshmello, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Martin Garrix, Loud Luxury and will.i.am, a special performance from Lewis Capaldi, singing hit hit "Before You Go" for the slow-dance portion of the evening, and speeches from John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson, among others.

Jimmy Fallon - Celebs and Class of 2020

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

Jimmy Fallon

The host of The Tonight Show is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Hilary Clinton - Celebs and Class of 2020

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Hilary Clinton

The former Secretary of State is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Khalid - Celebs and Class of 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Khalid

The pop sensation is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Sienna Miller - Celebs and Class of 2020

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

The actress is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Bobbi Brown - Celebs and Class of 2020

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Bobbi Brown

The make-up entrepreneur is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Katie Couric - Celebs and Class of 2020

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS

Katie Couric

The beloved journalist is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Abby Wambach - Celebs and Class of 2020

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Abby Wambach

The World Cup champ is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Pitbull - Celebs and Class of 2020

Alberto Rodriguez/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pitbull

Mr. 305 is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Kesha - Celebs and Class of 2020

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kesha

The pop diva is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Halsey - Celebs and Class of 2020

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Halsey

The singer is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

David Chang - Celebs and Class of 2020

JC Olivera/Getty Images

David Chang

The celebrity chef is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Tim McGraw - Celebs and Class of 2020

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Tim McGraw

The country crooner is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

DJ Khaled - Celebs and Class of 2020

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

DJ Khaled

The music producer is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Chelsea Handler - Celebs and Class of 2020

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

The comedian is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Eli Manning - Celebs and Class of 2020

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Eli Manning

The famed NFL quarterback is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

John Legend - Celebs and Class of 2020

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

John Legend

The singer and Voice coach is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.

Tom Hanks - Celebs and Class of 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tom Hanks

After recovering from COVID-19 himself, America's dad delivered a commencement speech for the graduating class of Wright State University on May 2.

DJ D-Nice - Celebs and Class of 2020

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

DJ D-Nice

The iconic DJ takes his Club Quarantine livestreams to the next level by teaming with the Houseparty app for a virtual prom taking place on Thursday, May 7, featuring a two-hour set of hits.

