From Oprah Winfrey to Tom Hanks: All the Celebrities Stepping Up for the Class of 2020

by Billy Nilles | Tue., May. 5, 2020 11:00 PM
It's not business as normal for the Class of 2020.
As we head deeper into May, a time when graduating seniors in both high school and college should be looking forward to, in the case of the former, attending prom and, for all, receiving those long-awaited diplomas, students across the globe are being forced to reckon with the sad reality that such milestone events just aren't a possibility amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
With social distancing measures making such events a public health risk, what should be a momentous rite of passage stands the risk of, sadly, just becoming another day.
Luckily, celebrities everywhere are rising to the occasion and being of service, hoping to help the Class of 2020 make good memories of their own. Different memories, sure, but good ones, just the same. Over the last few weeks, stars like John Krasinski, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, LeBron James, Dua Lipa and so many more have joined together to throw virtual proms and plan virtual graduation ceremonies with commencement speeches from some of Hollywood's elite.
To see who all has rallied to make this a time the Class of 2020 will never forget, be sure to read on!
Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Leigh Vogel/WireImage
The former President and First Lady will each deliver commencement speeches, as well as provide a heartfelt joint message, as a part of YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual commencement celebration premiering Saturday, June 6. Additionally, the former POTUS will also deliver a commencement speech during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a one-hour televised special airing across all major networks on Saturday, May 16.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Not only will the K-pop kings deliver a commencement address during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" celebration, but they're also headlining a special Grad Night party on the website.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories
The pop diva will also provide a special commencement speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020."
Article continues below
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate will also deliver a speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.
Shutterstock
The former Secretary of State will also deliver a speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Euphoria star is scheduled to make an appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.
Article continues below
Francis Specker/CBS
The musical wunderkinds and Grown-ish stars are scheduled to make an appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Little Fires Everywhere star is scheduled to make an appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
The "Underdog" singer is scheduled to make a special appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.
Article continues below
Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
The former Destiny's Child member will make a special appearance during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special.
Vera Anderson/WireImage
Via his new YouTube series Some Good News, the Jack Ryan star has hosted both a virtual prom and virtual graduation ceremony for outgoing seniors who've lost out on the seminal moments due to COVID-19. While Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers surprised during the prom, his graduation ceremony saw appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart and Malala Yousafzai.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group
The NBA superstar has partnered with Laurene Powell Jobs' XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation for the one-hour special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. Airing commercial-free on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, as well entertainment and social media streaming platforms, on Saturday, May 16, the special will feature a commencement address from former President Barack Obama, as well as appearances from Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt and others.
Article continues below
Phil McCarten/CBS
Not only did Nick, Joe and Kevin join John Krasinski for his virtual prom in early April, but they'll also be taking part in the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special on Saturday, May 16.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The "Bad Guy" superstar joined John Krasinski in early April for a virtual prom for high schoolers.
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
The Desperate Housewives star is teaming up with Her Campus for an event dubbed "#ImStillGraduating that will be held on Friday, May 15. Liam Payne, Tamron Hall, Andrew Yang, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Minkoff and more stars will be participating as well.
Article continues below
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Not only did the media mogul surprise a college graduate during John Krasinski's recent episode of his YouTube series Some Good News, but she's set to deliver a commencement address during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which will be broadcast live on Friday, May 15 on Facebook Watch.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
The pop star is scheduled to perform her hit "The Climb" during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The Olympic gymnast will make an appearance during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
Article continues below
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The "Old Town Road" artist is scheduled to make an appearance during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The beloved star will make an appearance during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Comedy Central
The Crazy Rich Asians star will also be on hand to offer some words of wisdom during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The WWE legend teamed with Random House Children's Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises for a virtual grad celebration that involved him reading the beloved book Oh, the Places You'll Go!, a traditional graduation gift over the years, on May 1.
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Deadpool superstar delivered a virtual commencement address for the graduating class of his high school, Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver, and gifted every outgoing senior one large pizza at local pie shop Nat's Pizzeria.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
On May 1, the American Idol host served as emcee for the L.A.-based KIIS FM's Virtual Prom, with appearances from Joe Jonas, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Megan Thee Stalliion and Dua Lipa.
Article continues below
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The hilarious talk show host honored the Class of 2020 with a commencement speech of her own, delivered during the May 4 episode of her eponymous talk show.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The "Physical" singer will co-host the first ever iHeartRadio Prom on May 8 alongside KIIS FM's JoJo Wright. The four-hour event will feature DJ sets from Marshmello, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Martin Garrix, Loud Luxury and will.i.am, a special performance from Lewis Capaldi, singing hit hit "Before You Go" for the slow-dance portion of the evening, and speeches from John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson, among others.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
The host of The Tonight Show is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Article continues below
Cindy Ord/WireImage
The former Secretary of State is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The pop sensation is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
The actress is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Article continues below
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
The make-up entrepreneur is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS
The beloved journalist is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
The World Cup champ is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Article continues below
Alberto Rodriguez/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mr. 305 is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The pop diva is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The singer is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Article continues below
JC Olivera/Getty Images
The celebrity chef is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The country crooner is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The music producer is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Article continues below
Michael Tran/Getty Images
The comedian is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
The famed NFL quarterback is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The singer and Voice coach is one of many who will record a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 as a part of iHeartMedia's podcast event Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, which will publish on May 15.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
After recovering from COVID-19 himself, America's dad delivered a commencement speech for the graduating class of Wright State University on May 2.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The iconic DJ takes his Club Quarantine livestreams to the next level by teaming with the Houseparty app for a virtual prom taking place on Thursday, May 7, featuring a two-hour set of hits.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?