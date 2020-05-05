From Oprah Winfrey to Tom Hanks: All the Celebrities Stepping Up for the Class of 2020

It's not business as normal for the Class of 2020.

As we head deeper into May, a time when graduating seniors in both high school and college should be looking forward to, in the case of the former, attending prom and, for all, receiving those long-awaited diplomas, students across the globe are being forced to reckon with the sad reality that such milestone events just aren't a possibility amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

With social distancing measures making such events a public health risk, what should be a momentous rite of passage stands the risk of, sadly, just becoming another day.

Luckily, celebrities everywhere are rising to the occasion and being of service, hoping to help the Class of 2020 make good memories of their own. Different memories, sure, but good ones, just the same. Over the last few weeks, stars like John Krasinski, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, LeBron James, Dua Lipa and so many more have joined together to throw virtual proms and plan virtual graduation ceremonies with commencement speeches from some of Hollywood's elite.