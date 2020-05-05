Jessica Simpson Slams Vogue's "Nauseating" Story About Met Gala Date With Ex John Mayer

But Jessica remembers that night a lot differently. On Instagram she wrote, "Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger." This was in reference to an iconic photo of Sophia Loren staring at Jayne's revealing decolletage.

It must be noted that the year Jessica attended the gala with John, she actually wore a Roberto Cavalli gown, not Michael Kors, so Singer's recollection is inaccurate in more ways than one.

She then expressed the disappointment she felt in reading Singer's words. "In all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world's opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating," the singer shared.

Vogue has since issued an apology statement, which reads, "We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece. That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it."

Indeed, the 39-year-old has expressed feelings of insecurity on multiple occasions, including in her recently released memoir. In the book, she shared that fame caused her to start "to hear voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in."