A Secret Love Update: What Happened to Pat Henschel After Terry Donahue Passed Away

There's no secret here: A Secret Love has pulled on the heartstrings of Netflix viewers.

Warning, spoilers for the documentary film follow.

The documentary tells the story of the decades-long relationship between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel and their late-in-life health decline and conflicted decision to enter an assisted living facility. Directed by the pair's great-nephew Chris Bolan, A Secret Love features the two women recalling their early love story in the 1940s when they played baseball with the organization that served as the inspiration for A League of Their Own and tracks the family conflict surrounding Terry's declining health.