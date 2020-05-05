Daniel Radcliffe Gives Harry Potter Fans a Magical Gift With Sorcerer's Stone Audio Reading

Daniel Radcliffe has a magical gift for Harry Potter fans.

On Tuesday, J.K. Rowling announced that she will be releasing an audio recording of the first installment of the Harry Potter book series Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in collaboration with her Wizarding World media company, and she's recruited some star-studded Potterheads to help.

A new chapter of the beloved book will be released weekly and read by a different celebrity. Kicking things off is Radcliffe, who will be reading the first chapter in the series, "The Boy Who Lived."

The Harry Potter star isn't the only wizarding world alum that will be joining in on the fun. Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne will also lend his voice to the project, as well as Noma Dumezweni, who appeared in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and original Harry Potter audiobook narrator Stephen Fry will also read chapters.