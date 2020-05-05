Vanessa Bryant Uncovering Letter From Kobe Bryant May Just Be the Best Birthday Gift

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 5, 2020 12:18 PM

The greatest gifts always come from the heart.

In the middle of celebrating her birthday today, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and revealed one of the unexpected presents she uncovered.

As it turns out, Kobe Bryant had a very thoughtful letter to share.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today," she shared with her followers. "The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover." 

Vanessa continued, "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita—my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish."

The post immediately grabbed the attention of friends and fans who shared positive sentiments.

"That's beautiful V. Today is your day. We celebrate you. We love you. We got your back forever. Happy happy birthday," close friend La La Anthony shared in the comments section. Michelle Williams wrote, "Sending you love today!! Happy Birthday Vanessa."

Lisa Leslie added, "Happy Birthday V! Praying for you and the girls."

Vanessa's birthday comes just a few short days after Gianna Bryant would have celebrated her fourteenth birthday. Fans and friends were encouraged to wear a specific color in honor of the young basketball player.

"To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi's way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay."

Ultimately, Vanessa is committed to keeping her husband and daughter's memory alive after they passed away in a helicopter crash.

"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," Vanessa previously shared on social media. "we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that's to say, immeasurable."

