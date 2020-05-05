Vanessa Bryant Uncovering Letter From Kobe Bryant May Just Be the Best Birthday Gift

The greatest gifts always come from the heart.

In the middle of celebrating her birthday today, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and revealed one of the unexpected presents she uncovered.

As it turns out, Kobe Bryant had a very thoughtful letter to share.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today," she shared with her followers. "The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover."

Vanessa continued, "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita—my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish."

The post immediately grabbed the attention of friends and fans who shared positive sentiments.