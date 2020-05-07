A Jealous Artem Chigvintsev Accuses Nikki Bella of Flirting With Another Man

A drunken disaster.

Nikki Bella has a bit too much to drink on tonight's all-new Total Bellas, and that, combined with what her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev interprets as flirtatious behavior aimed at other men, results in him storming off and leaving her behind.

As it turns out, the couple had plans to go salsa dancing—and Nikki was intent on keeping these plans, sober or not.

"Of course, Artem is like, 'No way. I'm not taking her. She's too drunk,'" Nikki's sister Brie Bella says in a confessional. "So guess who has to go be her date for the night? Moi."

But even Brie struggles to get through to Nikki, who doesn't understand why Artem left in the first place.

"In his eyes, he thought you flirted with another guy," Brie tells her. "You didn't."

Brie recounts the exchange in detail to the Total Bellas cameras, making sure to do her best impression of a drunken Nikki.