The Blacklist Airing Partially Animated Season 7 Finale Due to Coronavirus

The Blacklist is going animated to complete season seven.

NBC announced the series starring James Spader and Megan Boone will end the season with a hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation. The Blacklist's 19th episode of season seven was midway through filming when production in New York City was halted due to the spread of the coronavirus. In an attempt to finish the episode, producers looked for out of the box ways to finish up the story and landed on animation they could incorporate with already filmed live-action scenes.

To complete the episode, cast members recorded dialogue for the animated scenes from their homes to help transition between the two styles in the episode. Editors and animators completed the work remotely.