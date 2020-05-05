Katie Maloney Displays 20-Pound Weight Loss in New Vanderpump Rules Reunion Photo

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., May. 5, 2020 10:38 AM

Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Instagram

Instagram

Katie Maloney-Schwartz is SUR-ving up some serious looks.

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram and proudly displayed her recent weight loss transformation. Specifically, the Bravo personality gave fans a taste of her fabulous ensemble for the Pump Rules season 8 reunion.

"Season 8 Reunion Look! We may have been socially distant but it was still [Fire emoji]!" she wrote online.

The dress? A sparkly, multi-colored number by In The Mood For Love. For the shoes, Katie chose stunning silver heels by Balenciaga. Bravo (no pun intended)!

As E! readers surely know, the reality TV veteran recently opened up about her health and weight loss journey. According to the Bravolebrity, her recent transformation is thanks to her cutting out certain foods and drinks, including alcohol and sugar.

In fact, Tom Schwartz's wife even made a doctor's appointment to see if her weight struggles were due to a "thyroid thing."

Read

Andy Cohen Says the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Taping Was Interrupted By Anderson Cooper's Baby!

It was after this appointment that she learned of her glucose levels and chose to work with a nutritionist.

"I think it's really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn't a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could've let to some maybe pre-diabetic problems," she noted on Instagram.

She added, "From there, I met a really great nutritionist, who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive. So now I have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn't be eating."

Due to past bullying and criticism about her weight, Maloney-Schwartz has become quite the body positivity advocate. We couldn't be prouder of the former SURver!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

