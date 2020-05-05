Iskra Lawrence Gets Real About the "Challenging" Times of Motherhood

Iskra Lawrence is ready to give a real look inside the world of motherhood.

Less than three weeks after welcoming her first child into the world, the model is opening up to her followers about her experience thus far.

In a candid post, Iskra shared a photo of what she looked like two weeks postpartum and nine months pregnant. But ultimately, there's much more than what meets the eye.

"I'm prefacing this post by saying I could not be happier or more grateful and I'm highly aware that I'm super lucky to be able to conceive naturally and that myself and baby are healthy," she wrote on Instagram. "But I really want to share all the realness of my journey since becoming a momma because these two weeks have felt like the most challenging of my life. I never imagined how much my wonderful tiny human struggling with colic would affect me and all of the postpartum changes."

While the Aerie role model said she felt prepared for pregnancy and newborns, "nothing could have gotten me ready emotional and mentally to see the love of our lives screaming, bright red, whole body tense and seemingly in discomfort for hours a day and not getting enough sleep."