Kristin Cavallari Told an Engaged Couple "Don't Do It" Months Before Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari might have dropped a major hint that she and Jay Cutler were headed for divorce.

In a resurfaced video obtained by TMZ, the Very Cavallari star gave an engaged couple some troubling advice during an event for her brand Uncommon James back in February—just months before the pair announced their surprising split. Sitting next to the retired NFL star, Kristin was asked if she had any tips for the soon-to-be husband and wife, to which she joked, "Don't do it." At the time, Kristin's response seemed like a silly answer, but now proves to be very telling of the state of their relationship.

On April 26, Kristin and Jay shocked fans everywhere when they revealed that they were calling it quits. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," The Hills star shared on Instagram, along with an image of her and Jay sharing a sweet embrace. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."