Watch Magic Johnson, Kandi Burruss and More Celebrate Life-Changing Teachers

On today's lesson plan: Sending a big thank you to all the teachers out there.

Day to day, they work tirelessly to prepare kids for just about everything life will throw their way. And, more recently, they have had to expertly pivot from face-to-face lectures to virtual classes as schools continue to remain closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. So today, in honor of National Teacher Day, celebs are taking time to applaud all the instructors worldwide.

"I want to show some love and appreciation to all the teachers out there who are doing a fantastic job teaching and helping our kids learn," Magic Johnson says in the video tribute above. "I had a great teacher, Greta Dart, who changed my life and I just want to thank her for everything that she did for me to put me on the right path to where I am today.

"And then I want to thank all my sisters who are teachers as well back in Lansing, Michigan," the NBA legend adds. "I just love teachers and we should all support them in any way that we can. Thank you, thank you, thank you."