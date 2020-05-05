Bruce Willis Finally Reunites With Wife Emma Heming After Social Distancing With Demi Moore

Tue., May. 5, 2020

Reunited and it feels so good!

While many are continuing to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was no more distance between Bruce Willisand his wife of over a decade, Emma Heming, after reuniting seemingly this week. Over on Heming's Instagram, the model and mom shared videos and photos of her with her famous husband and their two daughters together, including Heming and Willis taking a ride on an ATV and the star pushing his daughter on a swing. Judging by the posts, the family appeared to be somewhere rural as they were surrounded by trees and at one point near what looked like a creek. 

If you haven't been keeping up with Willis family as of late, the blockbuster star made headlines early last month when it was confirmed he was social distancing with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters in Idaho. 

The sighting naturally spurred questions as to why Willis was not isolating with his current wife, who remained in Los Angeles at the time. 

Luckily for curious fans, his daughter Scout Willis later gave an explanation.

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming, Evelyn Willis

Instagram

She revealed on the Dopey podcast that Heming was going to come with their kids, but one of their daughters accidentally poked her foot with a needle she found in a park. So, Heming stayed in Los Angeles to get test results from the doctor while Willis went to Idaho early. Then, "travel got crazy," Scout said, so Heming ended up staying in Los Angeles with their daughters. 

While it's unclear where the couple is together now, the reunion certainly looks sweet—and came just in time for their daughter Evelyn's 6th birthday. 

