Katy Perry Shares a Photo of the Madonna-Inspired Look She Would Have Worn to the Met Gala

Be still our fashionista hearts!

To celebrate what would have been Met Gala Monday, Katy Perry gave fans a sneak peek at the ensemble that she was planning to wear to fashion's biggest night out—and, it was going to pay homage to Madonna.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be shared a picture of the corset that Jean Paul Gaultier had made for her 2020 Met Gala outfit, which featured a nod to the French designer's signature cone silhouette.

"what would have been... #TheMetBall2020," she wrote on Instagram, adding a broken heart emoji.

With the theme of this year's Met Gala set to be "About Time: Fashion and Duration," Perry's outfit was a tribute to the timelessness of the iconic creation that Madonna famously donned back in the ‘90s during her Blond Ambition World Tour. Unlike the "Material Girl" singer's original cone bra, Perry's Met Gala outfit was designed to accentuate her growing baby bump.