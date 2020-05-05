James Corden's "Pet Gala" Is Full of Furry and Fabulous Fashionistas

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 5, 2020 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ever wanted to see a bearded dragon in a tuxedo? Well, that time has come. 

In honor of the first Monday in May this week, James Corden helped to fill the void from the postponed 2020 Met Gala by debuting a met ball of his own—or should we say pet ball. 

"Being that it's the first Monday in May, tonight would've marked the 150th Met Gala," he explained. "Unfortunately, like so many other events right now, the gala was postponed, so we thought we'd throw our own version of fashion's biggest night showcasing your pets while we're all staying in." So, in perfectly social distanced fashion, pet parents submitted videos for the inaugural Pet Gala of their animals dressed up in looks inspired by what would have been this year's Met Gala theme: "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

Spoiler alert: the results were re-bark-able. 

With Brad Goreskioffering commentary with Corden, the two watched as dogs, cats, chickens, guinea pigs and rabbits graced the small screen in their imaginative sartorial concoctions. 

Photos

Stars Getting Glam in Honor of the 2020 Met Gala

From the more traditional red carpet staples like pearls, feathers and sequins to more standout elements like tiaras, clock headpieces and elaborate trains, the animals brought their A-game to the virtual event. 

And, while it was all in good fun, Goreski and Corden didn't miss the opportunity to make some pet-appropriate quips about the occasion. 

As Goreski quipped of one outfit , "I actually heard this look was custom-made by Bark Jacobs."

But, don't just take our word for it—see all of the fabulousness unfold in the video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mackenzie McKee, Josh McKee

How Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Is Rewriting Her Love Story With Josh McKee

William Daniels, Ben Savage, Boy Meets World

Boy Meets World's William Daniels Shares A-Plus Message For Heroic Teachers

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming

Bruce Willis Finally Reunites With Wife Emma Heming After Social Distancing With Demi Moore

Madonna, Katy Perry

Katy Perry Shares a Photo of the Madonna-Inspired Look She Would Have Worn to the Met Gala

Anderson Cooper, Instagram

Anderson Cooper Says Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Be a Co-Parent to Son Wyatt

Space Force

Michael Scott No More! Space Force Trailer Introduces Steve Carell's Mark Naird

Leah Messer

Leah Messer's Book Bombshells: Contemplating Suicide, Suffering Abuse and Starring on Teen Mom

TAGS/ Met Gala , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.