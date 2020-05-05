Anderson Cooper Says Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Be a Co-Parent to Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper appeared on Monday's episode of The Late Show and opened up about the role his ex Benjamin Maisani will play in his son Wyatt's life.

The topic came up after host Stephen Colbert asked the 52-year-old journalist about what it's been like to welcome a new life during a difficult time.

"My mom died in June, so it hasn't even been a full year," Cooper said. "In the course of one year, just on a personal basis, to have experienced the loss of her life and to have been there when she breathed her last breath and to witness that and to be holding her at that time and then to suddenly, you know, last Monday night, to be in a delivery room with this amazing surrogate and her husband and my former partner Benjamin, who's going to be a co-parent to Wyatt, even though we're not together anymore, but you know, he's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family, as well. And so to be there and to see a new human being come into existence, which I'd never seen in person before, it was just extraordinary. I thought a lot about my mom and seeing the life leave her body and seeing the living being coming out of this wonderful woman, it's just extraordinary."