Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Hilarious "Voice Swap" Game Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make great teammates.

During Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the longtime loves played a round of "Voice Swap" with host Jimmy Fallon, and it proved to be a hilarious time. Tasked with answering questions for each other, Mila and Ashton weren't allowed to speak during their turn and had to act like ventriloquist dummies.

Kicking things off, Jimmy asked Mila how she was doing and Ashton replied, "I'm great. I went to the bathroom this morning and took a giant…" As Mila mouthed along, Ashton continued, "And I feel wonderful after doing that because I released my entire innards, and from that, it just opened me up to the wonderful energy of the world."

For Ashton's question, the late night host was curious to hear the songs and artists that he's been listening to while practicing social distancing. Answering for The Ranch star as he tried his best to follow along, Mila said, "Oh, you know, I just love a little Pete the Cat. It's my favorite album. Also, I listen to Blaze and the Monster Machine."