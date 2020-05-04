EXCLUSIVE!

Why Scott Disick Had "No Choice" But to Seek Help in Rehab

Mon., May. 4, 2020

Scott Disick might have abundant wealth and a famous name, but at the end of the day he's only human.

A source tells E! News that Scott's latest stint in a treatment facility stems from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Another insider explains that he "does really well when he is keeping busy," but the quarantine has proven to be a challenge as it gave him more "downtime" and caused him to be "spiraling in his thoughts."

"He has harbored pain that will surface and put him in a bad place," the second source adds.

According to the first source, the change in his behavior was noticed by girlfriend Sofia Richie, who was "extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly." At the time, the duo was staying in a home in Malibu along the California coast, where they were spotted last week. 

The source says Sofia then "tipped off" Kourtney Kardashian about the situation, "because she didn't know what else to do."

However, another source reveals Kourtney "knew something was up" from the start because she too saw that Scott was "acting off." 

"Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids," the insider shares. "She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help."

After Kourtney confronted him, the source says Scott flew out of L.A. to enter a Colorado treatment facility, where he stayed for just a few days. 

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Scott's attorney Marty Singer revealed he'd left the facility and is pursuing legal action against the center. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," Singer stated.

Singer also noted that Scott was seeking help for "past traumas" inflicted by his parents' deaths and not substance abuse issues.

