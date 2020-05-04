Scott Disick Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse

Scott Disick is once again seeking help for his struggles with substance abuse issues.

E! News can confirm the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. "It's true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source shares. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

Scott previously struggled with substance abuse issues, but he's been sober for the past few years. He last sought treatment in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized.

Not long after, he started dating Sofia Richie in 2017 and cleaned up his act. They've now been together off-and-on for the past three years.

A source previously told E! that Sofia has had a positive impact on Scott's health and sobriety. "Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore," the insider shared. "They know that Scott is in a great place and what kind of an influence Sofia has been on him."