Pregnant Brie Bella Celebrates 3rd Trimester by Baring Her Baby Bump in Underwear!

Brie Bella is simply glowing.
On Monday, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to give her 7.5 million followers an update on her second pregnancy. Thankfully, the stunning Belle Radici co-founder left little to the imagination as she posted a pic of her bare bump while in BirdieBee underwear.
Why? To celebrate her third trimester, of course.
"Hello 3rd Trimester," the retired WWE superstar wrote alongside a heart emoji. "#28weekspregnant"
As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki Bella is pregnant too.
And we aren't the only ones sounding off on Brie's gorgeous pregnancy glow. In fact, many of her E! peers have flocked to the comments to praise the beautiful Bella Twin.
"Beautiful," Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari noted.
"As beautiful as ever," Total Divas co-star Nattie Neidhart exclaimed.
Speaking of Total Divas co-stars, Nia Jax said Brie was "stunning" and included several fire emojis. We couldn't agree more, Nia.
Understandably, Brie has a lot to be happy about with her second child on the way and her book, Incomparable, dropping tomorrow.
So, in honor of Brie's third trimester and upcoming book release, be sure to scroll through her many pregnancy pics below!
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Brie's pregnancy pics:
Bare Bump: Round Two
"Hello 3rd Trimester," Brie exclaimed. "#28weekspregnant"
Gorgeous Mama
"Thought it was time to get ready," Brie shared online.
26 Weeks!
"26 weeks," the Belle Radici co-owner wrote. "Baby b is so active, already waking Mama up through the night."
Birdiebee Babe
"Putting on my workout clothes to remind me to get a sweat sesh in," the pregnant E! star said on Instagram.
Boy or Girl?
"The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track," Brie wrote in April. "Still debating if I'm having a boy or a girl. What does everyone think?"
Pretty in Orange
Brie uploaded this after the premiere of the new Total Bellas season!
No Missed Workouts
Brie getting some exercise in!
Pool Life
Brie lounging by the pool and listening to The Bellas Podcast.
22 Weeks!
Brie reached the 22-week mark in her pregnancy and documented the moment with this selfie.
All Together
Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wedding Guest Fun
Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.
Selfie Game Strong
Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.
Bump to Bump
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
Lunch Date
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.
Craving Apples
"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "
Chaos Cuties
"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"
Business Lady Bump
"Quick pose before the panel"
Second Baby Bump
"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"
Family Outing
The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.
Twin Bumps
The pregnant twins step out with their growing baby bumps.
Moments of Peace
"41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."
Sunflower Signs
"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! #40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."
Past Due
"Everything is all ready....just patiently waiting for my sweet little bird to come."
The Waiting Game
"Best distraction to make the day go by fast!!! We are both rooting her cousin Birdie on to come this weekend!! @whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."
38 & Counting
"38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in bio."
Almost There
"Will she come on Sunday!!??? What's everyone think???? #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy #39weekspregnant"
Photo Shoot!
Brie took a series of gorgeous maternity pics during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.
Crowns for Two
Brie holds a tiny crown made for baby Birdie.
Walking on Water
It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing pic.
Vision in White
Brie cradles her growing belling in a flowing white dress.
Road Trip
"Hello San Diego!!! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas"
Strike a Pose
"Loved last night's glam by @honeybeileen and hair by @hairbykatelynd ����✨ #TotalBellas"
Boho Mama
"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion!!! ✨�� #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump
Glam: @honeybeileen
Hair: @hairbykatelynd"
Sweater Weather
"Hello Tahoe!!! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion #32weekspregnant"
Glamour Girl(s)
"All ready for the WIN awards!!!! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous!!! ✨"
Third Trimester!
"I've finally stepped into my Third Trimester!! 27 weeks preggo!!! I've been doing so much hiking, Ive thrown in some barre that when I hit the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got a great workout and feel so good. Sleep hasn't been the best because I have a very active baby at night but I'm so grateful for such a healthy easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go!!! #pregnancy #babybump #pregnancyfitness #babydanielson."
Bare Bump
"Feeling so good at #23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever."
Maternity Style
"I love my @soonmaternity dress!!! Makes me feel the right kind of sexy!! #pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump #23weekspregnant."
Merry Christmas
"I know people get bummed out with their bellies after Christmas but I must say I'm loving mine!! #babybump #22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."
Red Alert
"Love seeing my belly button starting to stick out!! #19weeks #babybump."
Gym Selfie
"Another glamorous gym pic!!! Got my workout in and now I'm ready to get my snack game on for #TotalBellas in 2 hrs!!! You won't want to miss this episode! OH my family!! tonight at 8pm only on E! #nowkickingpregnancysbutt."
Dueling Baby Bumps
"Girl Cousins!!!! How blessed they'll be to have each other! @whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps"
A Little Diva Is Coming!
Brie and Bryan announced that they're having a baby girl!
Bikini Bumpin'
"Weighed myself today and I have put on 10 lbs...it's weird because I thought to myself is that to much!?? I really carb it up the first trimester!
This stage can be hard because you kinda look pregnant but not really. You lose your waist but gain boobs and a butt (mine are really starting to look like Nikki's) but then I thought how much I'm loving how voluptuous I'm becoming. Michaelangeo only painted voluptuous Goddesses so I'm enjoying the greatest transition a women can go through!! #pregnancy #12weeks #bodypositive #bodytransformation #nofilter"
Pregnancy Cravings
"I must say I'm becoming quite the cook #momlife #gettingreadyforbaby #cooking"
We couldn't be happier for Brie and Bryan!