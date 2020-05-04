Nicolas Cage Is Playing Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a New Limited Series

Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new limited series. Yep, you read that right.

E! News has confirmed Cage will play Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage in the eight-episode series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad.

Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Dan Lagnana, Paul Young, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt and Cage are executive producers on the project. Lagna, who previously wrote and served as showrunner on American Vandal, will write the series.