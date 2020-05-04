These Defiant Counselors Are Already in Trouble on Camp Getaway

A cake catastrophe!

It looks as though there's already trouble in paradise on the series premiere of Bravo's Camp Getaway, courtesy of counselors Nile Lundgren and Neely Fortune. In this clip from tonight's episode, the two face the wrath of the camp's senior director Claire Sorrels after taking a planned activity for a guest's birthday into their own hands.

"So do we speak to Claire about this first or do we just do it?" Lundgren asks a group of his fellow counselors at the beginning of the video.

Glen North replies, "It's better to beg for forgiveness than ask for permission!"

This pushes the counselors into action, and they begin gathering their fellow employees, a giant cake and the man of the hour—all well ahead of schedule. But as the group begins to sing "Happy Birthday" to the guest as he blows out his candles, both Sorrels and David Schreiber, camp owner and director, realize what's happening behind their backs.

"What are they doing?" Sorrels says in a confessional alongside Schreiber. "Nothing at Camp Getaway happens by accident. It is all planned, from the time that the activities take place to the flow of people."

Schreiber adds, "All it takes is one moron to change that whole thing up."