Justin and Hailey Bieber Reflect on the Hardest Times in Their Relationship in Revealing New Series

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., May. 4, 2020 10:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's romance hasn't always been picture perfect.

The fan-favorite couple opened up about their road to marriage in an episode of their new Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, where Justin and Hailey will give fans an intimate look into their lives.

For the premiere episode, the duo took a fun-filled boat trip on the lake near their house and reflected on the highs and lows of becoming Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. 

"The more that you work on it and the more that you fight for it to be solid and you fight for it to be—it takes a lot of work, wouldn't you say?" Hailey told the "Yummy" singer while enjoying picturesque scenery together. "We've had to work hard on our relationship and I think that pays off in a way where we've just become so connected to each other and so close and so solid with each other."

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

For his part, Justin chimed in, "There's a lot of things that I needed to work on. Forgiveness things. Jealousy things. Insecurities that I needed to—that I didn't even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you."

"I realize there was a lot of things—blind spots—in my life that I didn't realize I had," he continued. "That was really hard to work through those things, but I think, you know, when you choose to look through those things, they actually—I feel like now that I've worked through a lot of that stuff, you and I are closer than ever."

Still on the topic of the challenges of their relationship, the model opened up about deciding to get back together with Justin after their 2016 split. "I think it actually, when I looked back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing and I felt like I found my footing just as—in my career and on my own and as a young adult," she said. "By the time that we got back together I just felt like...I knew what I wanted."

Hailey added, "I cared about you so much that I was like, ‘It doesn't even matter to me if he's in my life in like a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want him to—I want us to be in each other's lives and that be okay.'" 

As for the best part of being married to each other, Hailey couldn't help but gush over her hubby: "The most rewarding thing about being married definitely is just the, like, companionship, I think, that you get out of it." 

Happy to have her in his life, especially amid his battle with Lyme's Disease, Justin agreed, saying, "I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, which is something that you have done amazing for me; you were there for me when I was really struggling."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brie Bella, Instagram

Pregnant Brie Bella Celebrates 3rd Trimester by Baring Her Baby Bump in Underwear!

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific's New Collection Will Give Your Quarantine Wardrobe a Major Splash of Spring

Nicolas Cage, Joe Exotic

Nicolas Cage Is Playing Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a New Limited Series

Camp Getaway

These Defiant Counselors Are Already in Trouble on Camp Getaway

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane

How Newly Engaged Dog the Bounty Hunter Offered a Peek Into His Whirlwind Romance

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: BaubleBar, Madewell, Nordstrom & More

Sutton Stracke, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Sutton Stracke Sounds Off on Her RHOBH Co-Stars (& Whose Closet She Wants to Raid!)

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.