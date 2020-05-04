How Newly Engaged Dog the Bounty Hunter Offered a Peek Into His Whirlwind Romance

Dog the Bounty Hunter is ready for another chance at love.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed the reality TV star born Duane Lee Chapman is engaged to Francie Frane.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," a spokesperson for Dog shared with us.

Although the news comes about 10 months after Dog's wife Beth Chapman passed away after battling throat cancer, fans have already been given a sense into Dog's special relationship with Francie.

In recent weeks, the couple has begun to share glimpses of their love story on Instagram. And whether it's romantic walks or love letters, it's clear sparks are flying.

"You are the head and not the tail. I will walk along side you everywhere God leads us!" a letter stated on Francie's Instagram. "You are my woman created by my rib not by my heal and you will walk by my side all the days of our lives."

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane

Instagram Official

You know it's official when both Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane posted a couple's shot on Instagram. 

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane

Leading Lady

"I scream & cry, 'Beth where are you why did you leave me?' Then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!" Dog the Bounty Hunger shared on Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane

Love Notes

Francie shared a note on Instagram that proves just how strong their love is. "What we thought was the end has become just the beginning," the letter read in part. 

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane

Music Heals

"God Whispered Your Name, Duane Lee Chapman," Francie shared on Instagram while listening to Keith Urban

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane

All Roads Lead to Love

"Out enjoying today's beautiful weather with Lola the bulldog," Francie shared with her followers. "We walk by faith, not by sight. Living our lives in a manner consistent with." 

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane

Country Lovin'

"Let's see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do!!" Francie shared on social media

