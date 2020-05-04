Proof the Met Gala After-Parties Can Be Just as Glamorous as the Main Event

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 4, 2020 3:00 PM

It's the first Monday in May, which traditionally means it's time for the Met Gala. However, celebrities won't be lining the red carpet outside of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art this year. The star-studded event has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda were set to serve as co-chairs this year along with Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and, of course, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The theme was centered around the Costume Institute's 2020 exhibition: "About Time: Fashion and Duration." According to a 2019 piece by The New York Times, the idea was partly inspired by the novels of author Virginia Woolf and the theories of philosopher Henri Bergson. Per the newspaper, the exhibit was set to showcase "160 pieces of women's fashion from the past 150 years and beyond" and to provide a "traditional chronological timeline between 1870 and now." 

Vogue is still celebrating "fashion's biggest night out" by hosting a virtual event called "A Moment With the Met."

While the Gala itself is often the main focus of the big night, that doesn't mean the fashion-forward fun ends once the ball is over. In fact, celebrities sometimes debut completely new looks at the after-parties.

To look back at photos of A-listers attending a few of these star-studded soirées, check out the gallery below.

KIm Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

KIm Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner

The famous sisters posed for a picture at the sixth annual Met Gala after-party at Up& Down in 2019. The KKW Beauty head drew inspiration from Cher with this blue latex Thierry Mugler look, and the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul wore Versace. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber

The fashionable friends seemed to have a blast at the sixth annual Met Gala after-party at Up& Down in 2019. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a LaQuan Smith suit to the event. As for the Hadids, the 23-year-old runway star wore Jean Paul Gaultier while her 25-year-old supermodel sister wore Michael Kors. Bieber wore an Alexander Wang design.

Janelle Monae, 2019 Met Gala After Party

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Janelle Monáe

The recording artist and actress wore an eye-popping Christian Siriano dress to the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom after-party in The Standard Hotel.

Rihanna, Met Gala Afterparty, 2018

Jawad Elatab / Splash News

Rihanna

The singer could "take a bow" with this Nina Ricci ensemble, which she wore to her Met Gala after-party at Up&Down in 2018.

Cardi B, Jeremy Scott, Katy Perry, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B, Jeremy Scott & Katy Perry

The rapper, the designer and the singer gathered together for a sweet snapshot at the Versace after-party in 2018.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Met Gala After Party

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

The Yankees star and the Hustlers actress hit Balmain's 2018 Met Gala Boom Boom after-party at the Top of the Standard in style.

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse

The Riverdale stars attended the Boom Boom Met Gala after-party in 2018. The Betty Cooper celeb dazzled in a black H&M dress.

Kate Hudson, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

BACKGRID

Kate Hudson

The actress looked radiant in red at a Met Gala after-party in 2017. In fact, she changed into another after-party dress later that evening.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The Cravings author rocked a little black dress while attending the Met Gala Boom Boom after-party in The Standard Hotel with her EGOT-winning hubby in 2017.

Taylor Swift, 2016 Met Gala After Party

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Zendaya

After attending the Met Gala's "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" event, the Euphoria star kept the fun (and fashionable) times rolling by wearing a Michael Kors ensemble to an after-party at The Standard Hotel in 2016.

Lady Gaga, Up and Down night Club

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster deserved some serious "applause" after she stepped out in this look for a 2016 Met Gala after-party at Up&Down nightclub.

Taylor Swift, 2016 Met Gala After Party

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The 10-time Grammy winner served as co-chair for the 2016 Met Gala and wore her futuristic and fun Louis Vuitton look to an after-party at The Standard High Line.

Justin Bieber, 2015 Met Gala After Party

Dave Kotinsky/WireImage

Justin Bieber

The singer kept on his shades as he headed into Rihanna's private Met Gala after-party at Up&Down in 2015.

FKA Twigs, Robert Pattinson, 2015 Met Gala After Party

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

FKA Twigs & Robert Pattinson

The singer and the Twilight actor held hands as they headed into a Met Gala after-party at The Standard Hotel in 2015. The stars broke up in 2017.

Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Met Gala after party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Up & Down

Vanessa Hudgens & Selena Gomez

The "Wolves" singer donned a little black dress and the High School Musical alumna wore a red H&M number for this 2015 Met Gala after-party.

Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson, 2014 Met Gala After Party

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Lupita Nyong'o & Sarah Paulson

The actresses were gorgeous in green at the 2014 Met Gala after-party in the Boom Boom Room. Both celebrities opted for pretty Prada ensembles.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014 Met Gala After Party

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City star turned heads at a 2014 Met Gala after-party in the Boom Boom Room and wore an Oscar de La Renta gown that likely would have gotten Carrie Bradshaw's stamp of approval.

Madonna, Brahim Zaibat, 2013 Met Gala After Party

Raymond Hall/FilmMagic

Madonna & Brahim Zaibat

The seven-time Grammy winner looked beautiful in black as she attended the "PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Met Gala after-party at The Standard Hotel with the choreographer in 2013. The two broke up later that year.

Blake Lively, 2010 Met Gala After Party

James Devaney/WireImage

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl star wore a blue Marchesa dress to a 2010 Met Gala after-party that Serena van der Woodsen likely would have loved.

 

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2010 Met Gala After Party

Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The singer wore his "suit & tie" while the actress donned a Ralph Lauren Collection dress to an after party at the Mark Hotel in 2010.

Mischa Barton, 2008 Met Gala After Party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Mischa Barton

The O.C. celeb stunned in Missoni at the Nina Ricci after-party for Met Ball hosted by Olivier Theyskens and Lauren Santo Domingo at Philippe in 2008.

Fans can stream "A Moment With the Met" via YouTube starting at 6:00 p.m. EST.

