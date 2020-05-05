Boy Meets World's William Daniels Shares A-Plus Message For Heroic Teachers

Let's hear it for our fearless educators.

Each day, ever-patient teachers head into their classrooms, eager to craft the young minds looking up at their chalkboards. Their lesson plans go beyond math, grammar and history, too: They are there to lend an ear to each and every student who just needs someone to hear them out.

These days, however, they have had to pivot away from their norm. With school doors closing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, our instructors have gone above and beyond the call of duty to continue educating their students from home while also making them feel safe in a time of much uncertainty.

And for that, we applaud them today—and every day. In honor of National Teacher Day this Tuesday, we're celebrating with a special message from the legend himself William Daniels, who played the all-knowing, well-respected and always lovable Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World.