Watch Liam Payne Congratulate Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on Their Pregnancy News

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 4, 2020 9:22 AM

It's the little things!

Liam Payne took the time to congratulate his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik, on his recent baby news. Last week, Malik's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. Amid reports of her pregnancy, the supermodel addressed the news in a virtual interview with her pal, Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Hadid said. "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Hadid did not confirm the sex of the baby during the interview with Fallon, but the stars are reportedly expecting a daughter.

Over the weekend, Malik's former bandmate Payne sent well wishes to the couple during his Instagram Live.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Cutest Quotes

"Also this week, didn't really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody," Payne told fans. "I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they're having a baby."

Payne is a father himself, he shares son Bear with his ex, Cheryl Cole. The stars welcomed their baby boy in March 2017.

The duo announced their split just over a year later in July 2018.

