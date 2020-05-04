J.Crew Files for Bankruptcy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 4, 2020 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
J.Crew store

Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

The parent company of J.Crew Group, Inc.—Chinos Holdings, Inc.—has filed for Chapter 11 relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The organization announced the news on Monday.

J.Crew is one of the first national retailers to file for bankruptcy protection amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Under the agreement, the company's lenders will convert approximately $1.65 billion of the debt into equity. In addition, it's obtained commitments for financing of $400 million from Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C., GSO Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and others.

Madewell will also remain part of J.Crew Group, Inc.

"This agreement with our lenders represents a critical milestone in the ongoing process to transform our business with the goal of driving long-term, sustainable growth for J.Crew and further enhancing Madewell's growth momentum," Jan Singer, CEO of J.Crew Group said in a statement via a company press release. "Throughout this process, we will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional merchandise and service they expect from us, and we will continue all day-to-day operations, albeit under these extraordinary COVID-19-related circumstances. As we look to reopen our stores as quickly and safely as possible, this comprehensive financial restructuring should enable our business and brands to thrive for years to come."

Photos

Affordable Brands Celebs Love to Wear, Jennifer Lopez Included

J.Crew faced challenges before the pandemic. For instance, according to multiple outlets, including CBS News and The Washington Post, a portion of its debt stemmed from a leveraged buyout by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners in 2011.

The brand has been worn by several stars, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Met Gala OMG Fashion

Get Ready to Swoon Over the Most OMG Met Gala Looks of All-Time

EComm: Gifts for the Star Wars Fan

May the Fourth Be With You With These 28 Star Wars Must-Haves

E-Comm: Amazon Breezy Linen Top

This $19 Breezy Linen Top Has 100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Rihanna, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

See the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala

Met Gala, Selena Gomez

See Derek Blasberg's Most Iconic Met Gala Selfies with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and More Stars

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala, Beauty

These Met Gala Beauty Looks Prove Fashion Isn't the Only Way to Stand Out

Florence Welch, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

How to Watch the 2020 Met Gala Livestream, "A Moment With the Met"

TAGS/ Fashion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.