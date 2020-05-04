Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Releasing Prequel Midnight Sun

Twihards, listen up!

On Monday, Stephenie Meyer announced that she will be releasing the highly anticipated Twilight prequel Midnight Sun on August 4.

Fans of the popular series will recall that the book, which is told in the perspective of vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen, was originally set to be released in 2008 but was delayed after a copy of Meyer's manuscript was leaked. Instead, she decided to release the draft online.

Eager to share the news with fans, the author made the exciting announcement on Good Morning America, explaining that now felt like the perfect time to officially publish the novel and gave fans a look at the cover art.

"Good morning, America and good morning especially to any Twilight readers that are watching," she said. "My name is Stephenie Meyer and I am very excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore."