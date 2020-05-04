Did You Think TV Was Done With Joe Exotic and Tiger King Specials? It's Rick Kirkham's Turn

Did you really think we were done with Joe Exotic and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness? Of course not.

After announcing a new series about Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Carole Baskin, their feud that resulted in the murder-for-hire plot that landed Joe Exotic in prison, and the mysterious disappearance of Baskin's former husband, which were all topics of the Netflix limited series Tiger King, Investigation Discovery has another special coming out.

On Tuesday, June 2, ID will premiere The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story, as part of the programming event ID Presents: Nine at 9, nine specials about headline-making cases.