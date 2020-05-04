Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Engaged 10 Months After Wife Beth Chapman's Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter has confirmed that he's engaged.

The reality TV star, real name Duane Lee Chapman, is set to the tie the knot with Francie Frane. This news comes about 10 months after Dog's wife, Beth Chapman, passed away. Beth died in late June 2019 at the age of 51 after battling throat cancer.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Dog tweeted on June 26, 2019, confirming Beth's passing. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Dog, who also sparked engagement rumors earlier this year, shared details of his proposal to Francie in an interview with The Sun, sharing that he wants to have the "biggest wedding there's ever been."

Francie, who started dating Dog earlier this year, also shared her reaction to his proposal.