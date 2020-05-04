Bella Hadid Just Followed Selena Gomez on Instagram and Fans Are Freaking Out

We can't keep this news to ourselves!

Bella Hadid caused quite a stir on social media when some eagle eyed fans noticed that she began following Selena Gomez. As of this weekend, the "Rare" singer is one of the 386 accounts that the model follows on Instagram.

"Selena Gomez and bella Hadid are officially following each other," one fan exclaimed on Twitter. "Me trying to understand what's going on between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez #SpillTheTea," another shared, along with a confused meme. Chiming in, another tweeted, "BELLA HADID AND SELENA GOMEZ'S POWER I STAN."

This comes months after Selena re-followed Bella on Instagram. Fans will recall that Bella unfollowed Selena back in 2017 after she and Bella's ex The Weeknd sparked romance rumors. Selena returned the favor later that year. Then in November 2019, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer put an end to their alleged feud by following Bella, who appeared to have rekindled her romance with the "Starboy" singer in October.