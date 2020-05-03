The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Finale Was the Cry We All Needed

The Future (and the Present)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has not yet been renewed for a second season (which is preposterous, if you ask us), but assuming it does continue, Zoey's got a sort of new life to figure out how to live. And Winsberg couldn't help but find parallels with what we're all dealing with IRL.

"The question going forward for everybody in the family, especially for Zoey is, how do I move on? And what does life look like now that he's gone? And how do we rebound and bounce back?" he says. "And I think a lot of the question, and this is clearly by accident, but I think these are questions that everybody's going to be asking after being home in an isolation, everything we've been dealing with for the last few months, you know, how do we return to normal? What does normal look like? And how do I want to be in the world? What are the positive things that I could take away from this? And I think that with my own dad and with his passing and, in time, you know, getting over the just the grief and the sadness and anger about it kind of, find any positivity in it, and I think for me some of that positivity was finding compassion and empathy for others and trying to make my relationships with the people that are in my life better and trying to be more present and live in the moment because you never know what can happen. So I think these are all lessons and takeaways and things that the family and Zoey can learn from and where we can derive story from going forward too."