Carole Baskin Gets Tricked Into Her First Video Interview Since Tiger King By Two YouTubers

Self-proclaimed animal rights activist Carole Baskin was duped into participating in her first video interview since the release of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Despite being a central character in the true crime show, Baskin has since denounced the show and avoided contact with the press. But YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners were able to secure an interview with the CEO of Big Cat Rescue under the guise that they worked for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a new video posted to YouTube today, the duo described their journey to the Baskin interview as a story of "loopholes, lawyers and lies."

The 12-minute long journey documents the pranksters process to securing their interview with Baskin: contacting her for weeks, pretending to work with a third-party production company that works with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and even conducting a pre-interview with Baskin via a burner cell phone.

When time came for the shoot, the YouTubers set up a phony video conference, pretended to be producers and asked Baskin to begin naming big cat breeds to test her audio levels. Then, they offered up an explanation as to why Baskin wouldn't be able to see the talk show host.