Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Max Ehrich Has the Perfect Reaction to Her Sultry Pool Pics

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., May. 3, 2020 11:32 AM

Demi Lovato is already feeling "cool for the summer."

The 27-year-old pop star took to Instagram to show off her radiant skin and fiery strapless bathing suit. Posing for the camera in her pool, the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress served bawdy and face.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics," Demi quipped on her Instagram caption, alongside two sultry pics.

Moments later, her boyfriend Max Ehrich replied to her sexy snapshots with the heart-eyes emoji.

It was a simple and short reaction from The Young and the Restless actor, but it oh-so-sweet!

Max wasn't the only one to respond to Demi's Instagram post.

Ashley Graham also had a few words for her gal pal. "my girl is straight fire," the supermodel commented with a few fire emojis. 

JoJo added, "a beauty."  

Moreover, the "Anyone" singer teased her go-to photographer, Angelo Kritikos, in her caption. Since her timer was so bomb, she joked, "you in trouble boo boo."

Photos

Demi Lovato's Quotes on Sobriety and Mental Health

It didn't take long for him to respond with a cheeky comment. "BRING IT ON BOO," the photographer quipped and added heart-eyes and fire emojis.

As of late, Demi has been enjoying her pool and fresh-faced selfies.

"When I'm bored I buy stuff online. Like these rave goggles that I have no purpose for much less wearing by the pool," she captioned her Instagram on Friday, alongside a snap of her getting some much-needed fresh air in her swimming pool.

Speaking of Instagram moments, the 27-year-old pop star accidentally and adorably crashed her boyfriend's Live session two months ago. 

The 28-year-old actor was playing the piano on his feed, when Demi walked behind him wrapped him with a blanket.

"I'm on live," he mouthed to her, which made her leave in a frenzy.

Back in March, a source told E! News the duo was dating.

The insider said at the time, "Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now. They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well."

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," the source added. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined."

It's only a matter of time before Max joins Demi in the pool and crashes her Instagram feed!

