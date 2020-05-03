Real Housewives Star Kara Keough's Father Dies Weeks After She Lost Her Newborn Son

Instagram
Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough shared some heartbreaking news over the weekend.
The reality TV personality took to social media to reveal that her father and Oakland Athletics legend, Matt Keough, had passed away. The news of her dad's death comes a few weeks after she tragically lost her newborn son during childbirth.
The former MLB star was 64 years old. At this time, his cause of death is unknown.
"Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends," Kara captioned her Instagram on Saturday. "You're on grandpa duty in heaven now."
In her Instagram post, the RHOC star shared a collage of throwback photos of her dad.
Some of the snapshots were from her wedding to NFL star, Kyle Bosworth. Other images showed her dad enjoying his grandpa duties with her four-year-old daughter, Decker Kate Bosworth.
Additionally, Shane Keough (Kara's older brother) also paid tribute to the late baseball legend.
"My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders," Shane's post read, alongside a throwback pic of him as a toddler on his dad's shoulders.
He added, "It wasn't always perfect but I wouldn't change it for the world. You taught me more than you'll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again - I love dad."
Colton Keough, the youngest of the siblings has yet to comment on his father's passing. However, it's important to note that he rarely posts on social media.
The MLB star's ex-wife, Jeana Keough, also uploaded a picture of him to Instagram. While she didn't caption her post with anything, the message was clear.
On Saturday evening, the Oakland A's paid tribute to Matt in a touching tribute.
"The A's organization mourns the loss of former pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough," the team's Twitter account shared.
The post also included a statement from Billy Beane, the executive vice president of the Oakland Athletics.
"He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight," his statement read.
The news of Matt's death comes nearly three weeks after Kara shared the heartbreaking news that her newborn son passed away during childbirth.
"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," she wrote on Instagram back on April 14.
Adding, "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."
The 32-year-old reality TV star said she wanted to honor her late son, while also shedding light on her and her little one's experience.
"I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: 'Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them," her post continued.
"May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.'"