Kristen Bell and Josh Gad Bring the Frozen Magic to the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., May. 2, 2020 5:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Kristen Bell

Nickelodeon

Kristen Bell is bringing one of our favorite Disney stars off the screen and into our homes with her chic Anna costume. 

For the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together show, the Good Place star got dressed to the nines in an Anna costume and stood alongside stuffed animal versions of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff. She told the viewers at home, "Wow, thank you so much for awarding Frozen II your Favorite Animated Movie! You guys, we had such a good time making this film. We hope to make a million more. Um...anybody else wanna say anything? No? You guys wanna... They're normally very talkative. Thank you so much!"

As for Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, he came out of a steamy shower to accept his blimp. According to the actor, he "was just doing some work in the shower," where he's "doing most of my work these days,"

"A little Nickelodeon Blimp flew in to surprise me. I'm so excited 'cause this is the closest I'm gonna get to air transportation right now," he continued. "So thank you so much for giving me this honor on behalf of my vocal performance in "Frozen." Now sorry, but I, uh, gotta get back to work. All right."

Photos

2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Show

The Disney movie is unsurprisingly a big hit among adults and kids alike. And it's always on the mind of those who watch thanks to catchy songs like "Out of the Woods" and "Into the Unknown."

Congratulations to the Frozen II cast for their much-deserved award!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Reflects on "Tremendous" Career at Nickelodeon During Kid's Choice Awards

Victoria Justice, Kids' Choice Award

See Every Star at the 2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Show

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Pokes Fun at Kevin Hart After Winning at 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Victoria Justice, Kids' Choice Award

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Relive the Kids' Choice Awards Most Iconic Slimes Ahead of Tonight's Show

Necessary Realness: Most Iconic Met Gala Looks of All Time

KIm Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Tracing the Evolution of the Met Gala, From a $50 Charity Dinner to Fashion's Biggest Night

TAGS/ Frozen , Kristen Bell , Josh Gad , Awards , Red Carpet , , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.