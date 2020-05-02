See Every Star at the 2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Show

The show must go on!

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Nickelodeon is carrying on with their 2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Show. Victoria Justice, who starred in the hit show Victorius, is the hostess with the most-ess for the night! She's effortlessly guiding the show from her home, where she and her sister decorated their house with orange balloons. 

Though it's not the typical award show, it promises as much fun as any other event from year's past, including musical performances and plenty of star-studded appearances. And as always the show will bestow plenty of the iconic blimp awards, along with a good slime tank. After all, it wouldn't be a Nickelodeon award show without a heaping pile of green slime!

Moreover, the show is highlighting the many amazing people, including doctors and nurses, who are on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus.

To see who made an appearance from the comfort of their homes, check out the gallery below!

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Avengers, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Nickelodeon

Avengers Cast

Scarlett JohanssonRobert Downey Jr.Chris EvansChris HemsworthMark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner told their fans "Love you 3000" in a much-anticipated moment.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Kristen Bell

Nickelodeon

Kristen Bell

The Frozen II star gives her fans a delight with her costumed appearance.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Ariana Grande

Nickelodeon

Ariana Grande

It's fair to say the singer made a "Bang (Bang)" with her acceptance speech. 

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Lil Nas X

Nickelodeon

Lil Nas X

As expected, the rapper took home the award for Favorite Breakout New Artist.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, LeBron James

Nickelodeon

LeBron James

In honor of his work with the I PROMISE school, the basketball star was awarded Nickelodeon's 2020 Generation Change Award.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, JoJo Siwa

Nickelodeon

JoJo Siwa

The slime queen herself makes a very animated appearance and gets slimed in the process.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Ellen DeGeneres

Nickelodeon

Ellen DeGeneres

The TV host imparts a message of kindness in her acceptance speech. 

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, David Dobrik

Nickelodeon

David Dobrik

For once, the Youtuber's assistant Natalie was able to get back at him for all his pranks.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, BTS

Nickelodeon

BTS

The Nick blimp traveled across the globe to the k-pop band.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Billie Eilish

Nickelodeon

Billie Eilish

This star's appearance is "everything I wanted."

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Simon Cowell

Nickelodeon

Simon Cowell

The talent competition judge brings his son along with him to accept his award.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Sadie Sink

Nickelodeon

Sadie SInk

All of the Stranger Things kid made an appearance, making all their fans' dreams come true. 

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Noah Schnapp

Nickelodeon

Noah Scnapp

Noah came riding in hot on his golf cart.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Finn Wolfhard

Nickelodeon

Finn Wolfhard

With the sun shining, it only makes sense the star celebrates his award outside.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Caleb McLaughlin

Nickelodeon

Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star makes an appearance in a slime-colored hoodie.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Millie Bobby Brown

Nickelodeon

Millie Bobby Brown

The barefaced Brit made an appearance to accept her blimp and to thank the first responders fighting against the coronavirus.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Kristen Bell

Nickelodeon

Kristen Bell

As one of the winners, the actress donned her Frozen II costume to receive her award.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Josh Gad

Nickelodeon

Josh Gad

In a truly steamy moment, the Olaf character stepped out of the shower for his speech.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Dove Cameron

Nickelodeon

Dove Cameron

She shows off her blimp award and thanks her many fans out there. 

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Victoria Justice

Nickelodeon

Victoria Justice

The hostess with the most-ess!

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Nickelodeon

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

The musical duo makes a casual appearance from their home.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson

Nickelodeon

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

This star takes home a blimp on his big birthday!

