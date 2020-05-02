Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Pokes Fun at Kevin Hart After Winning 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The 48-year-old star won the blimp for Favorite Movie Actor at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together event on Saturday.

"Hey, kids all around the world, I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for voting for me. And I also want to thank and commend the Kids' Choice Awards for using this broadcast to raise really critical awareness for child hunger, Johnson said via video chat, referencing Nickelodeon's donation of $1 million to No Kid Hungry. "So, well done to you guys."

Of course, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle celeb couldn't resist poking fun at his co-star Kevin Hart.

"I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay healthy; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great. Because, however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart," he said. "I love you guys."