TikTok Star Loren Gray Opens Up About Past Sexual Assault in Powerful Post

Loren Gray opened up to her 43 million TikTok followers yesterday by detailing her experience with sexual assault in a powerful and uplifting post.

"I want to tell you my real story," the 18-year-old singer and social media personality started.

Beginning with a photo of her younger self, Gray shared her journey: "This is me, over five years ago, not long before my 13th birthday. At this time, I had my innocence stolen from me in the basement of someone I trusted. I only told one person and to this day she remains my best friend. We cried in my bathroom together for hours."

"I struggled to put the pieces together as to why this had happened to me," she continued. "It took two months for me to finally tell my parents. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken and worthless. I was confused and scared. I felt like it was my fault."