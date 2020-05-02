Darren Criss and His Wife Exude Old-Hollywood Glamour to Celebrate His New Show

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 2, 2020 2:42 PM
That's showbiz, baby!
Darren Criss and Mia Swier were oozing with glamour on Friday evening to celebrate his new Netflix show, Hollywood. Since there are no more red carpet events happening amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple took matters into their own hands.
"What, you didn't think we'd have our own little premiere party," Criss cheekily captioned his Instagram post, alongside a short video. "This is HOLLYWOOD, darling."
It's Hollywood, indeed. As as the old saying goes: the show must go on!
For their impromptu premiere party, which was only attended by them two, the newlyweds got all dolled up and dressed to impress in front of a couple Netflix billboards.
Darren donned a sleek tuxedo while Mia slipped into a blush-colored evening gown that she styled with a lavish fuzzy pink boa and gloves.
Their glamorous adventure didn't stop there. On Instagram Stories, the Glee alum documented more behind-the-scenes content.
"Just driving down Hollywood Boulevard, the famous place where the stars are born. It's premiere night, streaming now on Netflix," he shared with a caption that read, "Decided to get Hollyweird."
"Oh yes, we holly WOULD," another caption read from the Emmy-winning actor.
Despite getting out and about in Los Angeles, the couple not only looked fabulous but they were being safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The two donned masks for all of their photo ops and appeared to keep a distance from people walking around the street near them.
As Netflix perfectly put it in Criss' comment section, "the innovation, the style, the glamor, the angles!"
The limited series is already available to watch on the streaming service. The 33-year-old actor plays a director in the Ryan Murphy miniseries, which sheds light on the Golden Age of cinema. It also explores the many ways minorities were treated during that era of filmmaking.
