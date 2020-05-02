The Bachelor's Peter Weber Says He ''Got It Right'' With Girlfriend Kelley Flanagan

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 2, 2020 2:06 PM
Third time's a charm!
The Bachelor's Peter Weber has found his person... and that's Kelley Flanagan.
Even though he didn't discover love during the ABC dating series—especially after Hannah Ann Sluss called off their engagement and he and Madison Prewett broke up two days after they reconciled—it appears he's finally found his special someone.
Earlier this week, a source confirmed to E! News what we were all thinking: Peter and Kelly are dating.
However, now the pair is making things official on their own terms.
"You caught me. Let the adventure begin," Peter captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, alongside a photo of him and Kelley jet-setting off into the sunset. Kelley replied to his post with a red heart emoji.
The romantic snapshot of the two was likely taken during the ABC dating series when they had their one-on-one date.
Moreover, the 28-year-old pilot left a sweet and heartwarming comment on Kelley's Instagram page.
Ahead of the weekend, the Chicago-based lawyer shared a couple of black-and-white photos from when she attended Polo Fest.
"Throwback to when I met Kygo in August and got him to sign this lanyard to gift to Peter on the show," she shared.
In the first pic, she was posing with the musician and a few gal pals.
The other snapshot showed the message that was written on her lanyard. "pilot pete, don't be dumb, pick Kelley!," it read.
ABC/Francisco Roman
Shortly after posting her throwback pics, Peter chimed in.
"I finally got it right," he replied to her post with a heart-eyes emoji.
According to our insider, who previously shared they were together, Peter is the one who decided to be "exclusive" with the lawyer.
"They have been pretty inseparable this last month and Peter is still quarantining with Kelley in Chicago," the source dished. "Peter had an idea that things would play out like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago."
Adding, "He was very interested in Kelley from the start, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive."
It looks like their relationship is officially official.
