Watch Margot Robbie, Halle Berry and More A-List Ladies Join Instagram Fight Club

by Derek Scancarelli | Sat., May. 2, 2020 1:17 PM
What do Black Widow, Harley Quinn and Catwoman have in common? They all totally kick ass—and so do the actresses who played them.
In a new interactive-yet-isolated video collage, fans at home can take a first-person point of view in an all female fight scene featuring the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbieand Halle Berry, plus many more.
The scenes were all shot at their respective homes, because, well, the first rule of Instagram Fight Club is that you must stay socially distant.
The video was organized by stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell and is accompanied by the hashtag #BossBitchFightChallenge. Bell is well known for her work in popular Quentin Tarantino films such as Kill Bill: Volume 1, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Standout moments from the five-minute long clip include Johansson using a medicine ball as a weapon, Robbie taking a swing with her signature Harley Quinn baseball bat and Berry delivering a devastating blow after taking a tumble into the pool.
The video features a slew of powerhouse actresses: Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, Rosario Dawson, Lucy Lawless, Drew Barrymore, Thandie Newton, Juliette Lewis, Florence Pugh, Zoe Saldana, Kaitlin Olson, Daryl Hannah, Julia Butters and Traci Thoms.
Watch the video in full above to find out why this group of women is not to be messed with.
