Lea Michele Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Dreamy Blue Dress

Lea Michele is feeling anything but blue.

The Glee actress just debuted her baby bump, less than a week after news broke she was pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

"So grateful," the soon-to-be mom shared on Instagram with her 6.3 million followers. She also added a yellow heart emoji to her caption.

In the sweet post, Lea looks radiant and glowing, as she's seen cradling her baby bump in a dreamy blue dress. It's unclear if the Scream Queens star is hinting at the sex of her little one with the color of her dress.

Even if she's not dropping hints, she looked fabulous as ever.

Soon after she debuted her baby bump and confirmed her pregnancy news, her comment section was flooded with heartwarming replies.

"Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy," her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera responded.